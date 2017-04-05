Cooking with 'Friends': Sandra Lee's Spring Baking
SANDRA LEE’S SPRING BAKING:
Sur La Table’s Lemon Buttermilk Quickbread Mix 3-Ways
LEMON BUTTERMILK QUICKBREAD MUFFINS
Ingredients:
1 pkg. lemon quick bread mix (Sur La Table recommended)
Blueberries
Lemon glaze
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Prepare lemon quick bread according to package.
Add blueberry muffins to batter and bake in muffin tins.
Top with lemon glaze that comes with quick bread mix
-----------------------
SANDRA’S “WEE WHOOPIES”
Ingredients:
1 pkg. lemon quick bread mix (Sur La Table recommended)
Pink, green or yellow food coloring
1 jar white frosting
Flavor extract (optional)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Prepare lemon quick bread according to package. Add food coloring to desired shades of pink, green and yellow. Flavor with extract, if desidered.
Pipe in small disks onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake for 8-10 minutes. Let cool.
Pipe white frosting for filling.
Optional: Substitute white cake mix for lemon quick bread mix.
-----------------------
LEMON CAKE WITH WARM STRAWBERRY SAUCE
Ingredients:
1 pkg. lemon quick bread mix (Sur La Table recommended)
¾ c. sugar
2 tbsp. cornstarch
¼ c. cranberry juice
16 oz. strawberries, fresh or frozen
Instructions:
Prepare and bake lemon quick bread according to package.
For the strawberry sauce: In a medium bowl whisk together sugar, cornstarch and cranberry juice. In a large skillet combine strawberries with cornstarch mixture. Stir together and bring to a simmer over medium heat making sure to stir often. Turn down heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.
Pour the strawberry sauce over loaf.