Cooking with 'Friends': Sandra Lee's Spring Baking

SANDRA LEE’S SPRING BAKING:

Sur La Table’s Lemon Buttermilk Quickbread Mix 3-Ways

LEMON BUTTERMILK QUICKBREAD MUFFINS

Ingredients:

1 pkg. lemon quick bread mix (Sur La Table recommended)

Blueberries

Lemon glaze

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Prepare lemon quick bread according to package.

Add blueberry muffins to batter and bake in muffin tins.

Top with lemon glaze that comes with quick bread mix

-----------------------

SANDRA’S “WEE WHOOPIES”

Ingredients:

1 pkg. lemon quick bread mix (Sur La Table recommended)

Pink, green or yellow food coloring

1 jar white frosting

Flavor extract (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Prepare lemon quick bread according to package. Add food coloring to desired shades of pink, green and yellow. Flavor with extract, if desidered.

Pipe in small disks onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 8-10 minutes. Let cool.

Pipe white frosting for filling.

Optional: Substitute white cake mix for lemon quick bread mix.

-----------------------

LEMON CAKE WITH WARM STRAWBERRY SAUCE

Ingredients:

1 pkg. lemon quick bread mix (Sur La Table recommended)

¾ c. sugar

2 tbsp. cornstarch

¼ c. cranberry juice

16 oz. strawberries, fresh or frozen

Instructions:

Prepare and bake lemon quick bread according to package.

For the strawberry sauce: In a medium bowl whisk together sugar, cornstarch and cranberry juice. In a large skillet combine strawberries with cornstarch mixture. Stir together and bring to a simmer over medium heat making sure to stir often. Turn down heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Pour the strawberry sauce over loaf.

