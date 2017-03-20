'Fault Line' by Billy Hallowell

From the publisher: More Americans than ever are counting themselves among the “nones”—the cohort of Americans who are not necessarily atheistic, but who do not claim allegiance to a particular religious system. The key question is: why? Consider that the nation’s three main educational systems—the mainstream media, entertainment, and the university system—lean to the political left and typically paint an inaccurate picture of what Christianity truly is.

With this in mind, Billy Hallowell skillfully explores how society’s main educational avenues fail to deliver fair-minded content and how their biases are reinforcing negative values and fueling the rise of the “nones.” Hallowell also offers practical steps for all Christians to take and provides advice on how to respond to these growing problems.