'Goodnight, Numbers' by Danica McKellar

FROM THE PUBLISHER: This deceptively simple bedtime book gives your child the building blocks for math success. As children say goodnight to the objects all around them—three wheels on a tricycle, four legs on a cat—they will connect with the real numbers in their world while creating cuddly memories, night after night.



Actress, math whiz, and New York Times bestselling author Danica McKellar uses her proven math success to show children that loving numbers is as easy as 1, 2, 3.