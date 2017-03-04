'Flip or Flop' stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa share behind-the-scene pics from set

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are putting their differences aside.

The "Flip or Flop" stars, who announced they were divorcing last December, took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a series of pics and videos of each other from the set of their popular HGTV show.

In one of the pics, a cheery Christina sits on a countertop with Tarek by her side.

"One #lucky lady!!!! " he captioned it. "Another #FliporFlop house down!! Time to....... find another house to flip."

"One #lucky lady!!!! " he captioned it. "Another #FliporFlop house down!! Time to....... find another house to flip."

Christina shared a similar solo shot, captioning hers, "#fliporflop open house ... Tarek's design... a little rustic / hipster mix going on."

Christina shared a similar solo shot, captioning hers, "#fliporflop open house ... Tarek's design... a little rustic / hipster mix going on."

"My new favorite #fliporflop flip!!" another post read.

And judging by Tarek's video, it appears everyone on set was having a good day. "Christina tried to match my style and wore a matching outfit," he joked.

Last month, Christina revealed via social media that filming the latest season of "Flip or Flop" "has been a breeze" with a pic of herself posing with the cast and crew, including Tarek.

Last month, Christina revealed via social media that filming the latest season of "Flip or Flop" "has been a breeze" with a pic of herself posing with the cast and crew, including Tarek.

At the time, a source also told ET that it's "business as usual" for the amicable couple, who share two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1.

"They're working together on set. They're fine," the source revealed. "They are able to work together and continue their business. They remain committed to their children and co-parenting. Their children are their number one priority. They'll always communicate. They're going to be cordial for the best of their family."