Mr. T: 'I thank God that I'm blessed'

Mr. T says he doesn't need to pray to win "Dancing with the Stars." In fact, he pities the fools who are competing against him.

Something he is praying for, is his health.

"I thank God for my health," Mr. T told Fox News. "And I thank God that I'm blessed to be healthy."

That's why the 64-year-old has teamed up with St. Jude's Hospital and Shriner Hospital.

"I want to represent...to the kids to draw strength from me," he explained. "So they can see that everybody goes through something but you can rise up and do your best. Just try."

That's how Mr. T plans to defeat his competition on Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars." His dancing partner is pro Kym Johnson.

"I said on Twitter, if we win, I'm going to cut my mohawk off. But if we lose, it's not because we didn't try hard," he told us. "Really, you don't lose until you stop trying."

