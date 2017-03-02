Entertainment

Scandal

Kaitlyn Bristowe feuds with 'Bachelor' creator over 'DWTS' gig

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t happy about her ex getting an offer to show off his fancy footwork on “Dancing With the Stars” this spring.

Us Weekly reported that shortly after rumors swirled on Monday that “The Bachelor” star was going to compete on "DWTS" season 24, Bristowe tweeted, “Someone stop me from going on a twitter rant now.” Viall’s role in the dance competition series would be officially confirmed by “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, March 1.

But the 31-year-old season 11 “Bachelorette” wasn’t the only one to make her annoyance known. Her “Bachelor” season 19 costar Whitney Bischoff tweeted a few hours later, “why does a bachelorette never get this gig @BachelorABC?!? I wanted to see @kaitlynbristowe shake her tail feather!”

That’s when things got messy.

Bristowe responded, “Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn’t allowed. He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show.”

The celebrity news publication added it wasn’t clear whether Bristowe purposely misspelled the franchise founder’s last name (Fleiss) to include the words “lies.”

Later that day, Fleiss then tweeted, “The official historic announcement regarding #thebachelor is coming shortly…”

That promoted Bristowe to write, “Just had a historical spin class. That’s how you use the word right?”

The following day Fleiss responded, “When you can’t spell someone’s name correctly, that usually doesn’t help.” He then wrote, “Melissa R has a mirror ball. So quickly they forget!” This was in reference to “The Bachelor” season 13’s Melissa Rycroft, who won "DWTS" season 15 in 2012. Season 1 “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter also tweeted at Fleiss that she herself competed on DWTS season 1.

Fleiss also added, “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!”

Bristowe, who didn’t seem swayed by the comment, replied, “Thanks I’ll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Bristowe was set to compete on "DWTS" after appearing on “The Bachelorette,” but Fleiss was initially against it.

