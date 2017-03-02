Kaitlyn Bristowe feuds with 'Bachelor' creator over 'DWTS' gig

Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t happy about her ex getting an offer to show off his fancy footwork on “Dancing With the Stars” this spring.

Us Weekly reported that shortly after rumors swirled on Monday that "The Bachelor" star was going to compete on "DWTS" season 24, Bristowe tweeted, "Someone stop me from going on a twitter rant now." Viall's role in the dance competition series would be officially confirmed by "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, March 1.

Someone stop me from going on a twitter rant right now — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

But the 31-year-old season 11 “Bachelorette” wasn’t the only one to make her annoyance known. Her “Bachelor” season 19 costar Whitney Bischoff tweeted a few hours later, “why does a bachelorette never get this gig @BachelorABC?!? I wanted to see @kaitlynbristowe shake her tail feather!”

@people why does a bachelorette never get this gig @BachelorABC?!? I wanted to see @kaitlynbristowe shake her tail feather! — Whitney Bischoff (@whitbisch) February 27, 2017

That’s when things got messy.

Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn't allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show🤔 https://t.co/nSzricohi4 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

Bristowe responded, “Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn’t allowed. He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show.”

The celebrity news publication added it wasn’t clear whether Bristowe purposely misspelled the franchise founder’s last name (Fleiss) to include the words “lies.”

The official historic announcement regarding #thebachelor is coming shortly... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 27, 2017

Later that day, Fleiss then tweeted, “The official historic announcement regarding #thebachelor is coming shortly…”

That promoted Bristowe to write, “Just had a historical spin class. That’s how you use the word right?”

Just had a historical spin class. That's how you use that word right? — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 28, 2017

The following day Fleiss responded, “When you can’t spell someone’s name correctly, that usually doesn’t help.” He then wrote, “Melissa R has a mirror ball. So quickly they forget!” This was in reference to “The Bachelor” season 13’s Melissa Rycroft, who won "DWTS" season 15 in 2012. Season 1 “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter also tweeted at Fleiss that she herself competed on DWTS season 1.

When you can't spell someone's name correctly, that usually doesn't help. #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 28, 2017

Melissa R has a mirror ball. So quickly they forget! #thebachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 28, 2017

@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!! #TheBachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 28, 2017

Fleiss also added, “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!”

Bristowe, who didn't seem swayed by the comment, replied, "Thanks I'll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind?"

Thanks I'll get right on that opportunity 2 yrs ago. I wonder what changed your mind? 🙄 https://t.co/8QMr8XHsIO — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 1, 2017

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Bristowe was set to compete on "DWTS" after appearing on “The Bachelorette,” but Fleiss was initially against it.