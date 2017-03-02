'Game of Thorns' by Doug Wead

FROM THE PUBLISHER: Here is the first, insider, account of the precipitous fall of Hillary Clinton. How the scandals of a lifetime finally reached critical mass. How, in the last few days of the campaign, some on her staff saw the ghostly shroud of defeat creeping over them but were helpless to act, frozen by the self-denial of the group.

Don't have time to read the tens of thousands of leaked emails from inside the Clinton machine? Presidential historian Doug Wead has done it for you and has come back from the experience with a stunning peak into the world of a political leader who privately declared that she wanted a hemisphere "with open trade and open borders."

Finally, here is the story of the rise of Donald Trump. How his opponents sought to derail him. This is also the story of how Donald Trump's message and brand transcended the traps laid by his enemies. How, against all odds, he won the presidency. And here are the details of his plan to make American great again.