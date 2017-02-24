When Kate Upton doesn't have sex with Justin Verlander

When a Detroit Tigers fan called in to “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Wednesday and inquired about pregame procreation, she was adamant in her response.

“There’s no sex before a game,” Upton, 24, insisted. “Absolutely none.”

She added, “What I’ve just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. What a buzzkill for me!”

The three-time Sports Illustrated cover girl also opened up about her infamous tweets savaging Cy Young Award voters in November for snubbing her 34-year-old pitcher beau.

“I had to write it so fast because he wasn’t even off TV yet,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Oh I have to write it before he edits me!’ I think his first reaction was a little bit surprised that I had already sent [the tweets], but overall he loved it. I just think that the MLB should really plan ahead … maybe prepare their writers.”

This story first published on NYPost.com.