Mark Consuelos clarifies wife Kelly Ripa's comments about their sex life

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa want to set the record straight on what really happens between the sheets.

Less than two weeks after Ripa claimed her husband is “mean” after sex, she revisited the topic on Wednesday during “Live with Kelly.”

“I’m sorry, I was joking, this is a funny, irreverent show, I didn’t realize it would become trending news,” said the 46-year-old host.

Ripa first made the shocking claim during a Feb. 9 taping, which was co-hosted with Consuelos.

“He’s immediately mean to me afterwards and I don’t like that,” said Ripa at the time while sitting next to her husband. “I think it’s bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh, now you’re irritated?’” added Ripa. “You were so loving three minutes ago!”

While Consuelos initially laughed off the remarks, calling them the “most ridiculous thing” he’s ever heard, he was also surprised when the commentary became a trending topic online.

“I fly to Dallas and my phone starts buzzing and people are like, ‘Dude, are you mean to your wife after you know?’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Consuelos explained. “I get on set the next day, I’m shooting in Dallas and the trending stories on my news app on my iPhone and it comes up, Mark Consuelos is mean to his wife after… grownup time. And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what?’”

Consuelos also confirmed that it’s impossible for him to be “mean” post-intimacy if he “falls asleep afterwards.”

“If disinterested means sleeping, how about satisfied and just happy, satisfied,” clarified Consuelos.

However, Rip did reveal Consuelos has been extra-attentive since the taping.

“There’s odd conversations like, ‘Do you want to watch “The Real Housewives”?.’ ‘What do you want to do?,’ ‘Would you like pizza?,’ ‘Can I get you flowers?’”

The couple have been married for 20 years and are parents to Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 13.