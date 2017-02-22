Michael Moore shares 10-point plan to make Donald Trump 'toast again'

Michael Moore shared his 10-step plan to "stop" President Donald Trump and make him "toast again."

The liberal filmmaker took to Twitter Tuesday to share the "easy-to-follow" plan which includes "continu[ing] to skewer the president with mocking humor."

Moore introduced his plan by saying, "Let's acknowledge what we all know to be true: Trump is in deep, deep trouble."

His first plan of action is to have people call Congress daily to urge their representatives not to repeal Obamacare and block Trump's pick for Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

"It is impossible to overstate just how much power you have by making this simple, quick DAILY CALL," Moore wrote. "I know from firsthand experience the impact it has. These politicians freak out if they get just 10 calls on an issue."

Moore also recommended making monthly in-person visits to representatives' offices, organizing "rapid response teams" of 5-20 people to coordinate protests and a step he calls "become the media" by sharing news and information on social media.

"Start your own 'media empire' by sharing their work and your work on the internet," Moore urged. "You can be your own reporter, your own editor. You can curate the news for your friends."

Moore's final step is titled "Join the army of comedy."

"Trump's Achilles heel is his massively thin skin. He can't take mockery. So we all need to MOCK HIM UP," Moore said.

He concluded "We can stop him" but it's going to take "ALL HANDS ON DECK!"