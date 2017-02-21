New Han Solo 'Star Wars' film begins production, Chewbacca steals show in cast pic

Curious fans of the still untitled upcoming “Star Wars” film that focuses on Han Solo are finally getting a sneak preview of what’s to come.



Walt Disney Studios unveiled a cast photo featuring Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), who was ready for his close-up.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are co-directing the movie, which features cast mates Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, along with Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke, from “Game of Thrones” fame.

“Watching such inspired people from all over the world, with such unique voices, come together for the sole purpose of making art, is nothing short of miraculous,” said Lord and Miller in a joint statement. “We can’t think of anything funny to say, because we just feel really moved, and really lucky.”

The upcoming film will explore Solo and Chewbacca’s adventures before the events of 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope,” including their early encounters with get-rich-quick schemer-turned-leader Lando Calrissian.

Principal photography on the untitled story started on February 20th at Pinewood Studios, London, and is slated to be released on May 25, 2018.