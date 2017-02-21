Angelina Jolie: 'We are focusing on the health of our family'

Angelina Jolie seemed visibly shaken and at times uncomfortable when she appeared on "Good Morning America" and was asked about her impending divorce from actor Brad Pitt.



“We are focusing on the health of our family,” said the 41-year-old actress after a long pause when ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked her for an update on Tuesday morning.

“So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family,” said Jolie, who later seemed to hold back tears. “We will always be a family. Always.”

Jolie, who was in Cambodia to discuss her new film, “First They Killed My Father,” has remained mostly out of public view since her recent split from the 53-year-old actor. The two were together for more than a decade and married for two years before Jolie filed for divorce last September.

Stephanopoulos pointed out that Jolie has, in the past, described Pitt as "a wonderful father." "Do you still believe that?" he asked.

Jolie paused before replying, "Of course, of course."

This wasn’t the first time for Jolie to open up about her breakup. In an interview with the BBC released on Sunday, she said it has been a “difficult” time for her family.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time,” said Jolie. “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

“My focus is my children, our children… and my focus is finding this way through,” she added. “We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this is somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Jolie has six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

In a joint statement released last month, Jolie and Pitt announced they will handle the divorce privately, a decision they said was made in the best interest of their family.