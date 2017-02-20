Ivanka Trump's fragrance is number one best-seller on Amazon

It looks like many shoppers want to smell like the first daughter.

Refinery29.com is reporting Ivanka Trump’s namesake eau de parfum spray is currently a #1 top-seller on Amazon.com. The “spicy floral” fragrance holds two top spots in the women’s category: one for the full-sized bottle, the other a roll-on, which is out of stock.

NORDSTROM DROPS IVANKA TRUMP CLOTHING LINE, ACCESSORIES

However, the recent reviews show that customers are specifically purchasing the fragrance in support of the 35-year-old mother of three.

“I bought this perfume in support of Ivanka Trump,” wrote one verified purchaser, as reported by the beauty news site. “I had no idea how it smelled. I have to say I was pleasantly surprised and I LOVE it!!”

“I love this scent and happily showed my support by purchasing this perfume,” another wrote. “Just wish I can fit into her gorgeous clothing line.”

LIBERAL REACTION TO IVANKA TRUMP FLIGHT INCIDENT

No recent negative reviews were shown.

Amazon nor Trump have commented on the recent demand for the scent.