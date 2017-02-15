Woman accuses Hilary Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie of rape

Former New York Islander Mike Comrie – the ex-husband of actress Hilary Duff – is accused of raping a woman at his Los Angeles pad during a three-way sex encounter, according to a report.

The woman claims she met the ex-NHL player at a local bar Saturday night and went back with him to his condo in West LA, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The unidentified woman claims that Comrie, 36, raped her multiple times, but Comrie claims that the sex was consensual, according to the celebrity gossip website.

The alleged victim went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where a rape kit was administered.

Comrie has not yet spoken to police, the site reported.

Sources told TMZ that Comrie has known the woman “for a long time,” and that another woman was involved in the sex. That woman is believed to have not filed a complaint.

Comrie’s NHL career spanned 13 years and aside from playing with the Islanders, the Canadian native has also played with the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Ottawa Senators.

He married Duff, 29, in August 2010 and they welcomed son Luca in 2012.

The former couple called it quits in February 2015 and their divorce was finalized a year later.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.