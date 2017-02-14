Chef Ryan Scott's Valentine's Day Dinner

It’s too late to make a reservation for Valentine’s Day, and you’re not a great chef? Not to worry! Chef Ryan Scott has a one pan dish, with minimal chopping, that you can whip up in less than 20 minutes!

CHICKEN PICCATA WITH WARM BRUSSEL SPROUT & ALMOND SALAD

Ingredients:

4 chicken breast cutlets

½ c. flour

Salt and pepper

4 tbsp. butter, divided

1 (9 oz.) package of shaved Brussel sprouts

½ c. sliced almonds

1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

¼ c. olive oil

1 shallot, sliced

2 cloves of garlic, sliced

½ c. wine

⅔ c. chicken stock

2 sprigs of rosemary

1 sprig of thyme

1 lemon, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. capers, drained

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard, mildly grainy

½ tsp. chili flakes (optional)

Instructions:

Dredge the chicken breast cutlets on each side with flour and set aside.

Preheat a large stainless steel pan over medium-high heat. Melt butter. Once butter is hot, add the Brussel sprouts and stir to coat in butter. Add the almonds and season liberally with salt and pepper. Cook for only a minute or two before adding the white wine vinegar. Remove the sprouts to a bowl & cover.

Wipe the pan clean with a paper towel and then add the olive oil to the pan. Add chicken to the pan and sear on one side until it begins to brown, about 4 minutes, and flip. Add the onion and garlic to the pan and cook for 2 minutes, then add in the wine and stock. Nestle the chicken breasts back into the sauce and cook, about 8-10 minutes.

Plate the Brussel sprout salad onto two plates and place two chicken breasts on top of each. Give the chicken and douse of sauce and garnish with the cooked lemon and herbs. Sprinkle with a little red pepper flake to serve.