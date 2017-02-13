Kate Middleton shines in skin-baring gown for BAFTAs

For her first official red carpet appearance since 2011, The Duchess of Cambridge made sure to have all eyes on her.

Kate Middleton, along with husband Prince William, attended the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall to honor the top current stars in film.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke has been President of @bafta since 2010, supporting their work promoting creative British talent #eebaftas 📸PA A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:44am PST

The 35-year-old mother of Prince George, age 3, and Princess Charlotte, age 1, skipped wearing a more conservative royal ensemble and instead, opted for skin-baring couture.

Vanity Fair reported Middleton wore a black, off-the-shoulder, floor-length Alexander McQueen gown adorned with small white flowers, which was paired with an updo and giant bejeweled chandelier earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the #eebaftas, supporting the very best of British creative talent. A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:47am PST

“The choice of designer isn’t totally surprising for Middleton, as she’s consistently supported both emerging British designers and established labels alike in her time as a public figure — and has proven to be a fan of the house of McQueen especially,” wrote Refinery29.

Middleton was in attendance to support her 34-year-old spouse, who has served as BAFTA president since 2010 and presented the BAFTA Fellowship at the ceremony, known as the Academy’s lifetime achievement award.