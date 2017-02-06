Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Country

Luke Bryan nails National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.  (AP)

Luke Bryan hit the field to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI Sunday at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The country superstar belted out the Star Spangled Banner to rave reviews.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for his performance.

It was a chance for Bryan to redeem himself after he sang the National Anthem at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game and was caught reading the lyrics off of his hand.

Bryan, one of country music's top party boys, said he toned down his lifestyle in preparation of his performance at the Super Bowl.

"It's two months of preparation when you find out you're doing the anthem," Bryan said after singing the national anthem. "I haven't went out any night so I've been a good boy preparing."

He said he felt proud of his performance — especially after his fellow country singers contacted him to say they were impressed.

"I hope everybody felt that I did a great job with it. And when all my Nashville country music singer buddies are texting me 'good job,' I'm like, 'All right, I did a good job,'" he said.

Bryan, who is from Georgia, said he was also proud to see former President George H.W. Bush — who recently received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks — at the game.

Bush, 92, took part in the pregame coin toss with his wife, Barbara, earning a huge ovation from the crowd.

"With what they're dealing with health-wise, I think it was an honor and a privilege for America to see them," Bryan said. "What a beautiful family, and for them to be here together it was a special moment. I was glad I got to witness it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AROUND THE WEB