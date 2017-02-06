Luke Bryan nails National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan hit the field to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI Sunday at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The country superstar belted out the Star Spangled Banner to rave reviews.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for his performance.

Luke Bryan singing national anthem and President and Mrs Bush at the coin toss...Best Superbowl ever! #SuperBowlSunday #SuperBowl — Cheryl Speelman (@speelman_cheryl) February 5, 2017

RT if you think Luke Bryan should sing the National Anthem next year! @LukeBryanOnline #SuperBowlLI #LukeBryan — Luther❤️ (@LukeBryan_Eh) February 5, 2017

I'm still in awe over Luke Bryan's National Anthem #SuperBowl — Zack Johnson (@ZackJohnson_USA) February 5, 2017

Luke Bryan though 😍😍 — Stormy Buck (@sorryitsstormy) February 5, 2017

Luke Bryan sang the national anthem and it was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard! 😍😍😍 — Caroline Popa (@CarolinePopa) February 6, 2017

It was a chance for Bryan to redeem himself after he sang the National Anthem at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game and was caught reading the lyrics off of his hand.

Bryan, one of country music's top party boys, said he toned down his lifestyle in preparation of his performance at the Super Bowl.

"It's two months of preparation when you find out you're doing the anthem," Bryan said after singing the national anthem. "I haven't went out any night so I've been a good boy preparing."

He said he felt proud of his performance — especially after his fellow country singers contacted him to say they were impressed.

"I hope everybody felt that I did a great job with it. And when all my Nashville country music singer buddies are texting me 'good job,' I'm like, 'All right, I did a good job,'" he said.

Bryan, who is from Georgia, said he was also proud to see former President George H.W. Bush — who recently received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks — at the game.

Bush, 92, took part in the pregame coin toss with his wife, Barbara, earning a huge ovation from the crowd.

"With what they're dealing with health-wise, I think it was an honor and a privilege for America to see them," Bryan said. "What a beautiful family, and for them to be here together it was a special moment. I was glad I got to witness it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.