Hilary Duff on how she learned to embrace herself

Hilary Duff is learning to embrace herself.

On Thursday she posted a body positive message to her fans on Instagram as part of a partnership with Aerie.

“I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” she wrote. “I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day.”

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

The post captured the “Younger” wearing shorts showing off her legs proudly with a big smile.

Duff spent a lot of time in the gym last year leading to a short-lived romance with her trainer, Jason Walsh.

She said in past interviews that Walsh was her most serious relationship since splitting with her former hockey player husband Mike Comrie in February 2015.

Although the love fizzled out with Walsh, she's clearly continued her passion for staying fit.

Duff is now dating musician Matt Koma. She has one son with ex-husband Comrie.