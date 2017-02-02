You won't believe who inspires Sofia Vergara's workout routine

Sofia Vergara's motivation to work out is inspired by her "Modern Family" co-star, Ed O'Neill.

"Ed is a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and he works out every day," the 44-year-old actress dished to SELF magazine in an interview published on Wednesday. "He's 70 years old and moves like a 40-year-old man. It's impressive to see what exercise has done to him."

While Vergara admitted that she doesn't enjoy hitting the gym, she knows that working out helps her body as she ages.

"I'm aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out," she shared. "Things start to change, and I'm like, the only thing to do is go and take care of it."

If she's looking for extra gym motivation, Vergara can easily turn to her hunky husband, Joe Manganiello. The 40-year-old "Magic Mike" star recently gushed over falling for the Colombian beauty in their first ever joint interview.

"We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person's happiness and well-being ahead of our own," Manganiello told HOLA! USA. "Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring."