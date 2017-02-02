Entertainment

Lady Gaga says her Super Bowl concert is 'for everyone'

Lady Gaga answers questions at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston.

Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate "inclusion" and the "spirit of equality" during a time of national division.

"This performance is for everyone. I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that's watching will never forget," she said at a news conference Thursday in Houston.

Lady Gaga wouldn't reveal what songs she would sing, how many costumes she'll wear or any staging details, but promised a "tremendously athletic" show and no reappearance of her infamous meat dress.

The 13-minute concert will also feature an appearance by Tony Bennett, whom Lady Gaga called a "tremendously wise man." Lady Gaga and Bennett recorded the 2014 album of duets, "Cheek to Cheek."

