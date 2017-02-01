'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa spotted with new man?

Christina El Moussa’s marriage may have flopped but she’s seemingly ready to move on.

The 33-year-old “Flip or Flop” star was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, contractor Gary Anderson.

The newly single starlet was caught by In Touch cameras canoodling with Anderson while taking a walk in Yorba Linda, California. The magazine reports the images were taken near Anderson’s home.

A source told the gossip mag that the alleged new couple, “seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync.” The source added, “Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!”

Christina split from her reality co-star and husband Tarek El Moussa at the end of 2016. The pair had apparently been separated since May, but their breakup became public in December.

The split between the reality stars has not been without drama and many have questioned what will happen to the show post-divorce. Currently, the exes are working together and filming their hit HGTV show.

The El Moussas were married for seven years and have two children together.

