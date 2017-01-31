'Duck Dynasty's' Jep Robertson gives wife Jessica diamond ring for wedding anniversary

Diamonds are a "Duck Dynasty" girl's best friend!

Jep Robertson gave his wife Jessica a diamond ring for the 15th wedding anniversary.

Jessica shared a picture of her new bling on Instagram.

"Up close and personal with my new ring," the reality star wrote. "So blessed!"

A photo posted by Jessica Robertson (@jessicaduckwife) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Jessica explained that when the pair got married, they didn't have enough money to pay for an engagement ring. Instead, they bought wedding bands and a trailer.

"We just knew we loved each other," she wrote. "And wanted to spend the rest [of] our lives together!"

Jep gifted his wife with a round solitaire stone on a yellow gold band.

"My soul mate got me the ring of my dreams...He knows me so well," Jessica wrote in a second post on Instagram.

A video posted by Jessica Robertson (@jessicaduckwife) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Jep and Jessica have five children, daughters Lily, Merritt, Priscilla, and sons River and Gus.