Mischa Barton hospitalized after reports of yelling

Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.

Sgt. Enrique Manduga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The Associated Press deputies and emergency responders found Barton at a West Hollywood apartment following a report of a woman yelling at about 7 a.m. Thursday. Manduga says emergency responders took Barton to the hospital. He had no word on her condition.

Sources told TMZ that Barton was yelling about the world "shattering" and said her mom was a "witch." The gossip site reports she is undergoing a mental evaluation.

A rep for Barton did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The incident comes nearly 8 years after actress was hospitalized and placed under an involuntary psychiatric-hold following a reported breakdown.

The 31-year-old Barton is best known for her role on the Fox teen drama, "The O.C."

