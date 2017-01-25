Entertainment

Fans furious over Joss Whedon's Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump tweet

Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012.  (Reuters)

"Avengers" director Joss Whedon went after President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, likening her to a Pekingese dog and called her husband Jared Kushner a "Voldemort in training."

The filmmaker tweeted alongside a picture of Kushner, "Hey, keep your eyes on this f--king prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game."

Fans immediately called out the self-proclaimed feminist Whedon for comparing Ivanka Trump to a a breed of small, yappy dogs.

Whedon's tweet comes not long after he slammed Nicole Kidman for urging people to support the President and accept the election results. He shared a picture of Kidman next to a Lady Penelope doll to make fun of her "plastic" appearance.

He also brought things to a new level when he took to Twitter earlier this month with a profane, violent message about House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f--k @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro," Whedon, best known for creating "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Firefly" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." tweeted.

