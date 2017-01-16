Filmmaker Joss Whedon took things to a new level
when he took to Twitter with a profane, violent message about House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f--k @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro," Whedon tweeted.

Whedon's tweet elicited responses from his followers who found the filmmaker's remark offensive.

Whedon also went after actress Nicole Kidman who last week encouraged people to accept the results of the election.

A rep for Whedon did not immediately return FOX411's request for comment.

