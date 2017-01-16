Filmmaker Joss Whedon took things to a new level
when he took to Twitter with a profane, violent message about House Speaker Paul Ryan.
“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f--k @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro," Whedon tweeted.
Whedon's tweet elicited responses from his followers who found the filmmaker's remark offensive.
.@joss People like you are why I stopped being a Democrat. Get the help you need before someone gets it for you. @SpeakerRyan— Michelle (@LessThan1Week) January 14, 2017
@joss good job on making your side seem even more unhinged & detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/S01WWYMe9f— Toni (@ToniMZ81) January 14, 2017
@joss Talented writer and director. Epic films. Poor judgment. pic.twitter.com/j6Z7PUKg4a— Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) January 14, 2017
@joss "I'm against violence, but I want a wild animal to graphically murder someone who thinks differently than me."— Razor (@hale_razor) January 14, 2017
@joss this is beyond disappointing. You're behaving like a child. How is this at all appropriate to say?— Sarah Quinlan (@sarahmquinlan) January 14, 2017
@joss @SpeakerRyan I mean... is this where we are at? Really? Good grief, man.— Mike C (@Octotron) January 14, 2017
@TiffyBrimple wishing death on people. Grow up. Democrats preach culture and tolerance. Saying something while doing the other is hypocrisy.— Craven Rove (@PwrGmr) January 14, 2017
Whedon also went after actress Nicole Kidman who last week encouraged people to accept the results of the election.
A rep for Whedon did not immediately return FOX411's request for comment.
