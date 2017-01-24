Netflix's 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On' series will examine the porn industry

Pornography, sex, girlfriends, dating apps, Netflix's “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” covers it all.

The streaming service's new docu-series premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival. It is a follow up to the headline-making 2015 documentary “Hot Girls Wanted.”

“Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” has yet to announce an official Netflix release date.

The show takes an up-close look at the porn industry, examining the connection between sex and technology along the way.

Executive Producer Jill Bauer told Fox News how the show is like a continuation of the original documentary.



“I guess you could call it an extension or a deeper dive into the subject matter and very much the people emerged in the culture of the intersection of sex and technology,” she said. “So it’s everything from app dating to cam girls and relationships people have with cam girls to feminist porn.”

Rashida Jones, of “Parks and Recreation,” also serves as an executive producer for the docu-series. She too worked on the 2015 documentary.



Ronna Gradus, another executive producer, said each episode of the docu-series can stand alone.

“It’s an anthology, so every episode is stand alone with a different set of characters and different story.”

While Bauer insisted as a filmmaker she will continue to delve into important gender related politics.

