Michelle Williams has an Oscar nomination for 'Manchester by the Sea' but she hasn't seen it

Maybe she’s superstitious?

Michelle Williams still hasn’t seen “Manchester by the Sea” – the movie that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

The starlet earned a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in the film. The film also earned a Best Picture nomination, and her co-stars Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges earned Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nominations respectively.

But Williams told The Wrap she hasn’t seen the entire film.

“I’ve seen some scenes from the movie,” Williams said Tuesday. “I haven’t actually watched the movie.”

The actress said she did plan to see it though.

“My friend and I were going to see it at a theater in Brooklyn today, but I got called into work,” she added.

When asked if she knew the film would lead to a slew of Oscar nods, she replied “Good Lord, no.”

“… I love these kinds of sets — they’re the ones I’m the most comfortable with. It was just another barely held-together independent film production. We were cold and hungry and tired. But we believed in Kenny (Kenneth Lonergan, director).”

