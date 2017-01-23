Jennifer Grey steps out for Women's March

Baby, is that you?

Jennifer Grey stepped out on Saturday at the Women’s March in Los Angeles and the “Dirty Dancing” star was nearly unrecognizable.

The actress has kept busy through the years but hasn’t had a notable film role since 2014. In 2010, she made waves on “Dancing with the Stars.”

On Saturday, she was among stars like James Franco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Demi Lovato and more at the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

