Nicholson to retire after 60 year career, report says

Hollywood superstars do not get bigger than Jack Nicholson.

But after a career stretching more than 60 years featuring a record 12 Oscar nominations, the legendary actor is quitting Tinseltown.

The notorious ladies’ man — ­famous for his “Here’s Johnny!” line in the psycho horror flick “The Shining” — has been enjoying a quieter life since his last significant film role in 2010’s “How Do You Know.”

Now his long-standing friend and co-star Peter Fonda says the ­former hellraiser has retired at the age of 79. Peter, who co-starred with Jack in 1969’s “Easy Rider” and has stayed good friends since, said, “I think he is ­basically retired. I don’t want to speak for him, but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially.”

Speaking at the glitzy Bafta Tea Party event in LA, Peter added, “Sometimes ­people have a reason that you don’t know, and it’s not for me to ask. I don’t call him up and say, ‘Johnny,’ I call him Johnny Hop, ‘What are you doing?’ I would say, ‘How are you, how do you feel?’”

Four years ago reports ­surfaced in the US claiming Jack was due to wind down his career as a result of memory loss — but the ­suggestions were shot down by the star’s ­representatives.

He later admitted that he had decided to scale back his partying, explaining, “I’m still wild at heart but I’ve hit bio-gravity. I can’t hit on women in public anymore. I didn’t decide this. It just doesn’t feel right at my age.”

Fonda believes the offer of a ­fantastic new role may tempt Nicholson back to a film set, but it would have to be something ­special to entice him out of ­retirement.

