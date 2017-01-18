Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Political

Rosie O'Donnell calls for John McCain to serve as interim president

Fox411: Actress calls President-elect 'mentally unstable'

 

Rosie O'Donnell has continued her Twitter campaign to stop Donald Trump from being sworn into office on Friday -- at any cost.

The comedian has suggested a slew of possible ways to stall the inauguration including advocating for the military to step in and control the government until Trump is "cleared of all charges."

Her latest attempt is calling upon John McCain to become "emergency interim president" until another candidate can be found for a re-run.

Good luck with that Rosie.

She also said she is with "literally" anyone but Trump.

AROUND THE WEB