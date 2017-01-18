Rosie O'Donnell calls for John McCain to serve as interim president

Rosie O'Donnell has continued her Twitter campaign to stop Donald Trump from being sworn into office on Friday -- at any cost.

The comedian has suggested a slew of possible ways to stall the inauguration including advocating for the military to step in and control the government until Trump is "cleared of all charges."

Her latest attempt is calling upon John McCain to become "emergency interim president" until another candidate can be found for a re-run.

@SenJohnMcCain FOR EMERGENCY INTERIM PRESIDENT - ONE MONTH INAUGURATION PAUSE - ILLEGITIMATE PRESIDENTS SHOULD NOT BE SWORN - GOD DAMN IT — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 15, 2017

Good luck with that Rosie.

She also said she is with "literally" anyone but Trump.