Lindsay Lohan spurred rumors of a conversion to Islam over the weekend, when she deleted all her Instagram photos and replaced her bio with an Arabic peace greeting.

The wannabe philanthropist’s social media page — which was once littered with lingerie-clad selfies — is now a blank slate, except for her black and white profile photo and the phrase “Alaikum Salam,” which translates as “and peace unto you.”

Muslim social media users the world over welcomed their purported new sister with open arms.

“Im so happy that lindsay lohan found Islam. may Allah guide her and bless her,” one young woman tweeted.

