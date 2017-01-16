Kendall Jenner is trying her hand at breaking the Internet.
The 21-year-old reality star flaunted her svelte curves on Saturday in a headless Instagram selfie that left the focus on a simple black-and-white string bikini top and high-cut bottoms.
"Chaos," Jenner coyly captioned the snap.
The stunning brunette starlet followed up with an oceanside shot as she soaked up some rays and a little "vitamin D."
The body-centric photos come after the model responded to reports that she underwent facial reconstruction surgery.
"It's all so exhausting," Kendall admitted on her app. "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."
