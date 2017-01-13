Being the director and star has its perks! Ben Affleck got candid on "The Graham Norton Show" on Friday when asked about both directing and starring in his new gangster flick, "Live By Night."

The Oscar winner admitted, "When you do all that, it's hard to avoid blame!" saying he thinks that people give him "a little more credit" now that he is also directing.

"But people still don't respect me!" he joked.

Despite this, having both roles certainly comes with its own benefits. British host Graham Norton pointed out that Affleck had included several sex scenes for himself in the movie.

"Why else get into directing?" he joked. "That's kind of the whole point!"

Affleck costars alongside Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana and Elle Fanning in the action flick.

And he isn't the only Affleck brother currently experiencing success. Ben's younger brother, Casey Affleck, recently picked up his first Golden Globe for his role in "Manchester By the Sea" and is already getting Oscar buzz.

"When I got the Oscar I thanked everyone including Casey, who I called a 'genius,' and he thanked everyone except me. I wish him less well now!" Ben quipped on the show.

But when the "Argo" star spoke with ET's Carly Steel this week he had nothing but praise for his brother.

"The overwhelming sense I had last night, watching my brother win, and believing in him for so long and knowing how talented he is... it was the most memorable experience in my life," Ben gushed to ET. "I'm thrilled. I wish him the best, but already what he's done is amazing."

