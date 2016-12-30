Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing actor of 2016.

According to Forbes, the actress brought in $1.2 billion in ticket sales, thanks to her role as the Black Widow in Marvel’s “Captain America” movies.

Scarlett Johansson and Miley Cyrus get political

The top 10 also included: Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. (both $1.15 billion), Margot Robbie ($1.1 billion), Amy Adams ($1.04 billion), Ben Affleck ($1.02 billion), Henry Cavill ($870 million) and Ryan Reynolds ($820 million).

Scarlett Johansson talks career evolution, gets political

Johnny Depp was earlier revealed to be the most overpaid actor of this past year, based on box-office returns.

This article originally appeared in New York Post Page Six.