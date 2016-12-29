Emily Ratajkowski knows there's no better way to celebrate 10 million Instagram followers than in the nude!

Well, not completely nude. The 25-year-old model did sport a delicate necklace and pair of "dorky" spectacles in an Instagram pic commemorating her major social media milestone on Wednesday.

WATCH: Emily Ratajkowski Posts Another Entirely Nude Photo on Instagram

"Dork in the tub. Smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you," she captioned the shot.

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:01am PST

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Goes Completely Topless While Vacationing in Mexico -- See the NSFW Pic!

The "Gone Girl" actress has no problem heating up the holidays.

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski stripped down into a skimpy monokini for Love magazine's advent calendar video series.