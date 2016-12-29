Emily Ratajkowski knows there's no better way to celebrate 10 million Instagram followers than in the nude!
Well, not completely nude. The 25-year-old model did sport a delicate necklace and pair of "dorky" spectacles in an Instagram pic commemorating her major social media milestone on Wednesday.
"Dork in the tub. Smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you," she captioned the shot.
The "Gone Girl" actress has no problem heating up the holidays.
Earlier this month, Ratajkowski stripped down into a skimpy monokini for Love magazine's advent calendar video series.