Steve Martin received backlash for a tribute he paid to Carrie Fisher on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the comic wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well."

Media outlets and fans immediately turned on the comedian saying Martin’s tweet had a sexist undertone.

However, many fans came to Martin's defense saying backlash over his tweet was uncalled for including a Twitter user who screengrabbed the post.

A rep for Martin did not immediately return FOX411's request for comment.

Cinnabon also faced criticism for a tweet they sent out saying, "RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy." They deleted their tweet.

During her life, Fisher was outspoken about rampant sexism and ageism in Hollywood. In 2015, the actress addressed critics who objectified her appearance.