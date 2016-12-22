Kim Kardashian West seems to slowly be getting back to her internet-breaking ways.

While the reality star has been keeping a low profile after a tumultuous second half of the year that included her Paris robbery, as well as husband Kanye West's recent hospitalization, Kim's friend and makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, took to her app on Tuesday, with some never-before-seen bathing suit snaps of his famous client. The shots were taken by photographer Nick Saglimbeni, with whom they frequently collaborated.

"They were always so fun and had great energy. Nick is the nicest guy," Mario wrote. "We would glam, listen to music and shoot all day. Nick loved that signature look of ours. His lighting captured it so well."

In the first pic, Kim wears only bottoms paired with a racy open-front leather jacket and boots, while in the second, the mom of two rocks a belly button-bearing white monokini.

Then on Wednesday, Mario shared some sweet photos of Kim showing off her silly side, posting close-ups of the Kimoji entrepreneur sticking her tongue out in one pic and striking a shut-eye pose in another.

"Whenever I need a good laugh I go back and look at these," the makeup artist explained. "I always try to make her laugh when I take pics but my favorites are when she's yawning or dancing."

Fingers crossed we'll be seeing more current photos rather than flashbacks soon.