Thanksgiving recipes from Delmonico's!

Truffle Honey & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

1 large head cauliflower; cut into florets - about 5 cups

4 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (EVO)

3 tablespoon truffle honey

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese

Kosher salt; to taste

Fresh ground black pepper; to taste

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees

2. In a bowl combine florets, salt, fresh ground black pepper, golden raisins and 2 tablespoons of EVO

3. Place on a parchment paper lined baking dish and roast for about 20 minutes until golden and tender

4. Remove cauliflower from oven place in a bowl; add remain EVO, drizzle with truffle honey and top with grated parmesan

5. Serve and enjoy

TIP: This is super easy dish to make and to impress your family w – it sounds fancy but all it takes is putting the ingredients in a baking sheet and in the oven for 20mins

Savory Premio Sausage & Wild Mushroom Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked sweet Italian Premio sausage; crumbled

1 large loaf of crust white bread; i.e. Italian, French bread, country white

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

3 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

3 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

3 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoon chopped fresh chive

1 cup butter

1 pound wild mushrooms (of your liking) sliced thin

2 cups chopped white onion

2 cups chopped celery

8 eggs

3 & 1/2 cups heavy cream

Kosher salt; to taste

Fresh ground black pepper; to taste

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Preparation:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees

2. Cut the bread into 1 inch cubes; toast in oven till slightly golden brown

3. Add butter to a large sauté pan; add onion, celery, mushrooms, crumbled sausage, all chopped herbs, cook until vegetables are just tender

4. In a large bowl add cooked vegetables to toasted bread cubes

5. Whisk heavy cream and eggs together and add to bread mixture

6. Butter a baking dish; set aside

7. Season the mixture with salt and pepper; add mixture to the baking dish; bake for approx 1 hour

8. Serve and enjoy

TIP: Cook w seasoned meat, it packs a lot of flavor --- Premio sausage has a great blend of pork,

seasoning and spices – it’s a great /easy ingredient to use as it packs a lot of flavor

Thanksgiving Baked Alaska Pie

Ingredients:

1 store brought pie shell, baked

1/4 cup raspberry jam

2 quarts your favorite ice cream

1/4 your favorite hot fudge sauce

1/4 cup your favorite caramel sauce

1/4 cup chocolate shavings

1/2 cup egg whites

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preparation:

1. Bake pie crust as instructed; let cool

2. Spread raspberry jam on bottom of pie crust

3. Spread hot fudge sauce on bottom of pie crust, then place in freezer to set fudge slightly; approx

20 minutes

4. Spread caramel sauce over the fudge sauce; place in freezer again for approx 20 minutes to set

5. Fill the shell with ice cream of your choice, then place in freezer to set

6. Start preparing meringue

a. In a stand mixer beat egg whites on high speed

b. Add the cream of tartar, beat for approx 2 minutes then slowly start adding all the sugar

c. Beat until stiff peaks form, then sprinkle the powdered sugar on top of meringue and fold in the powdered sugar gently with a spatula until fully mixed

d. Spread meringue onto pie using a spatula; spread in a circular motion

7. Either bake in a 450 degrees pre-heated oven for approx 10 minutes, or freeze until ready to serve and enjoy

TIP: This is a fun pie to build together, easy for kids to prepare as well; the meringue is important because it keeps the ice cream from melting once you put it in the oven

Next Day Turkey & Stuffing Shepard’s Pie

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced carrot

1 quart cooked leftover turkey; shredded

2 cups turkey gravy

2 cups left over sausage stuffing

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

1 teaspoon chopped sage

1 teaspoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

2 cups left over mashed potato

1 cup left over mash potato

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Preparation:

1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees

2. Butter a baking dish; set aside

3. In a large skillet add the butter, celery, carrots, onion; cook until vegetables are tender

4. Add the turkey gravy, bring to a simmer; add the cooked shredded turkey and simmer until turkey

is heated through

5. In a bowl, mix the left over mashed potato & sweet potato until combined

6. In the buttered baking dish layer the left-over stuffing in the bottom of the dish and then spoon in

the turkey vegetable gravy mixture

7. With a spatula spread the sweet potato mix over the top of the pie

8. Bake in the oven for approx 30 minutes, until slightly crisp on top

9. Serve and enjoy

• TIP: Dark meat tends to be juicier, so for dishes like this, it’s better to use the left over dark meat

as it stays more juicy / tender than the white the next day

Billy’s Bacon Wrapped Turkey

Ingredients:

1 whole turkey; 12 - 14 pounds

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup sliced carrot

1 head garlic crushed

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

1 teaspoon chopped sage

1 teaspoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

1 quart turkey stock

1/2 cup soften butter

Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Season the turkey inside and out with the butter, salt, pepper, chopped herbs

Place all chopped vegetables into a large roasting pan

Tie the legs of the turkey with butcher’s twine

Using a large sheet of parchment, lay the bacon down to in a crisscross pattern to form a basket weave; prepare 2 sheets of weave and place the 2 weaves in the freezer for approx 20 minutes

Remove from the freezer and cover the turkeys with the bacon weaves

Place turkey in roasting pan with the stock, cover with foil and cook until doneness of your liking (approx 20 minutes per pound)

Serve and enjoy

TIP: Every oven is different. A good rule of thumb is 20min per pound. Since this turkey is wrapped in bacon, we cover it with a foil tent and cook it almost all the way in the foil. Remove the foil for the last 30mins to get a nice golden crust / color

Classic Stuffing with Squash & Huckleberry

Ingredients:

2 large loaves crust bread; bread with a nice crust i.e. Italian, French bread, country white

1 pound Premio sweet Italian sausage; out of casing

1/2 cup butter

2 cups small diced butternut squash

2 cups huckleberries

2 cups onion; diced small

2 cups celery; diced small

2TBSP chopped garlic

4 cups chicken broth

Kosher salt; to taste

Fresh ground black pepper; to taste

4 large eggs

3 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

3 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

3 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

3 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoon chopped fresh chive

Preparation:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees

2. Cut the bread into 1 inch cubes

3. Toast bread cubes in oven until slightly golden brown

4. Add butter to a large sauce pan; add onion, celery, butternut squash, sausage, and all the

chopped herbs; cook till completion

5. In a large bowl, add cooked vegetables to toasted bread cubes

6. Add chicken broth and eggs to the mixture, then add huckleberries

7. Butter a baking dish; set aside

8. Season the mixture with salt & pepper, add mixture to a baking dish bake for approx between

1 hour – 1 hour & 20mins

9. Serve and enjoy