RICK REICHMUTH’S BROCCOLI AND RICE CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

1 onion, chopped

¼ c. butter

1 pkg broccoli, cooked & drained

1 c. cooked rice

1 can cream of mushroom soup

¼ c. water

½ c. Cheez Whiz

½ c. milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Sauté chopped onion in butter in a large skilled.

In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients

Put in greased casserole or 9”x13” pan. Bake for about 30 minutes.