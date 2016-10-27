Martha Stewart admits to sexting, frequenting nude beaches on 'Ellen'

Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick stopped by "Ellen" and played a game of "Never Have I Ever."

Between the three stars, Stewart's responses were by far the most shocking.

When asked by host Ellen Degeneres who has sexted before, Stewart admitted she has gotten frisky over text before.

"I have used technology for a lot longer than you have, Ellen," Stewart told an obviously shocked Degeneres.

"Yow! To who? Is it someone current or is this a while ago?" Degeneres asked.

"None of your business," Stewart responded.

The cooking queen also admitted she has gone to a nude beach before.

