Pablo Escobar’s son fact-checks 'Narcos' Season 2, says he found 28 errors

In the Netflix series about the hunt for notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, “Narcos,” Wagner Moura, who plays the head of the Medellín drug cartel, tells a man just before firing a gun at him, “Pablo Escobar demands your respect!”

But the kingpin’s son, 39-year-old Sebastián Marroquín, is saying that the producers of the show, which released its second season on the video-streaming service on Sept. 2, showed his father, and the historical record, no respect when reenacting his life.

In a Facebook post titled, “’Narcos’ 2 and its 28 Chimeras,” Marroquín carefully outlines how the show deviates from the truth.

Number 1 in Marroquin's list of inaccuracies is that Escobar’s brother-in-law, Carlos Henao is depicted as a trafficker. “He wasn’t any narcotrafficker the way they depict him,” wrote Marroquín, who is a writer and clothing designer living in Argentina.

“He was a great man, a worker, honest, noble and a great father,” he said, referring to his uncle.

After noting that Henao was tortured and killed by the Los Pepes vigilante group that targeted Escobar, Marroquín writes, “He was a man of impeccable character, from start to end.”

Possibly most damning, at least in the minds of soccer-mad Colombians, is the point that “Narcos” shows Escobar supporting the wrong football club.

“My father wasn’t an Atlético Nacional fan, but of Deportivo Independiente Medellín,” Marroquín wrote. “If the scriptwriters don’t know his favorite team, how do they dare tell the rest of his story and assert that it’s true?”

In the show producers’ defense, it has been widely reported that Escobar financed Nacional during its run to the Copa Libertadores South American championship in 1989.

Also on the list of items Marroquín says are gaffes: The CIA had nothing to do with the formation of Los Pepes, his mother never bought a gun, nor did Escobar personally kill the head of the Search Bloc – the special police task force that was formed and trained specifically to bring the cartel leader down.

“I won’t even mention Season 1, not to bore you with the long list,” Marroquín wraps up his post.

“The world is definitely upside-down, and history, it’s clear, is told by anyone in any manner that pleases them. And on top of that, they prove to be popular without mattering how poorly told.”

He then links to some of his own voluminous writings about his father, closing, “Judge for yourselves.”

Marroquín has a fair amount of credibility on some of these points. He was a teenager when the Search Bloc tracked down and shot his father in Medellín in 1993.

They pinpointed his location because he was speaking on the telephone. The person on the other end of the line was Marroquín.

