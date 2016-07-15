Wendy Williams on NAACP comments: 'I stand corrected'

Wendy Williams got a history lesson from TV One journalist Roland Martin on her daytime talk show on Thursday, after apologizing for insinuating she’s offended by historically black colleges and the NAACP.

“I’ve never been scared to face being wrong … I want to apologize to everyone I might have offended regarding my remarks … I was wrong,” Williams said.

Martin told her: “When it comes to our colleges, we couldn’t go to those schools. As a matter of fact, we couldn’t read during slavery. You could be killed if you were found to be reading. So, that’s why it is so critically important … Our institutions are allowing us to survive in America even though we built this country.”

“I stand corrected,” Williams said.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.