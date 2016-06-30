Dolly Parton talks Hillary Clinton: 'I'll be behind her'

Dolly Parton isn’t one to shy away from sharing her opinion even when the topic is politics. In a chat with the New York Times, the singer explains why she thinks a female president would be “wonderful.”

“Hillary might make as good a president as anybody ever has,” Parton admits.

“I think no matter if its Hillary or Donald Trump, were gonna be plagued with PMS either way, presidential mood swings!” she jokes. “But I personally think a woman would do a great job. I think Hillary's very qualified. So if she gets it, I'll certainly be behind her.”

Other country stars have been vocal about the election, too. Fellow country star Justin Moore recently expressed his support for Donald Trump, while the Dixie Chicks made headlines for defacing the Republican candidate’s picture while on tour.

Parton is currently on her "Pure & Simple" Tour in support of her album of the same name. The legend is having no problem selling tickets to her biggest U.S. and Canadian tour in over 25 years, likely because so many people look up to her. The singer has a longstanding gay audience, and she admits she’s always flattered by the fans who dress up as her when coming to shows.

“I think its fun! You know, we usually have boys all dressed like me, and so when I do ‘Jolene’ and I see a bunch of drag queens out there, I start singing [to the tune of the ‘Jolene’ chorus] ‘drag queen, drag queen, drag queen! Please dont take my man!'” she says. “I have a huge gay following, and I'm proud of them. Sometimes some of them look more like me than I do.”

Parton’s "Pure & Simple" Tour continues through November.