Judge Alex Ferrer is tough on the law, and even tougher on his pie toppings! He shared his recipe for “key lime” pie, and don’t you dare top it with anything but Reddi-Wip!

JUDGE ALEX’S “KEY LIME” PIE

Ingredients:

1 graham cracker pie crust

4 egg yolks

2 cans sweetened condensed milk

8 oz. reconstituted lemon juice

Reddi-Wip

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F.

Beat together egg yolks, condensed milk, and lemon juice. Once mixed well, pour mixture into pie shell.

Place pie in heated oven, then turn off the heat right away. 25 minutes later, pull it out of the oven and chill in the fridge. Once it has cooled down, top with Redd-Wip.

Note: Interestingly it's a key lime pie without key limes or key lime juice, which is OK because key limes are tart!