Megan Fox thinks she's pregnant with a baby genius

Megan Fox’s idea of baby talk has reached a whole new level.

“You don’t hear an audible voice, but I feel like you receive messages from the child if you’re open to it,” she told Jimmy Kimmel of communicating with her unborn child during an appearance on his eponymous late night show Tuesday.

“For instance, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else, so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised.”

The new addition is the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” actress’ third child with husband Brian Austin Green. The couple are parents to Noah, 3, and Bodhi, 2. Last August, the pair nearly called it quits when Fox filed for divorce but have since reconciled.

The littlest Green has some big shoes to fill: the actress is convinced she’s carrying a “super genius.”

“I also feel like this baby is telling me it’s kind of like a Wernher von Braun or an Elon Musk, like a super genius,” she said.

While she acknowledges how wacky it might sound, she’s at least got her husband’s support.

“He trusts me at this point because I’ve made so many good calls,” she explained. “I know it sounds crazy, like I’m a lunatic, but I’ve made some really good decisions based on what I think the higher self is telling me to do. So, now he just goes along with it.”

