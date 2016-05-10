Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform duet on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took a bold new step in their relationship Monday night: they performed together in public. And not just any performance — a duet they wrote together. About their relationship.

Most artists wouldn’t be so forward about their personal lives, but Shelton and Stefani have made it clear they have nothing to hide. The two took the stage on The Voice, the show that brought them together, in between performances from the Top 9 contestants and sang a new tune from Shelton’s upcoming record called “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

The upbeat, pop-y tune almost has a breezy, throwback style almost reminiscent of an artist like John Mellencamp. Shelton breaks into the first verse, bearing his soul about his hesitance to fall in love again. Stefani soon stepped on stage looking stunning in a metallic and nude ensemble with her trademark blonde locks and bold lips as Shelton wrapped up his verse, joining in with harmonies on the catchy chorus. Stefani took verse two, declaring similar sentiments as Shelton mouthed the words along with her, smiling. The two locked eyes throughout the entire performance, and it was clear they felt what they were singing, daring one another to be just like past heartbreaks.

The couple finished their performance with a sweet hug, both beaming. After seeing that performance, no one could doubt their feelings are real, though most people probably weren’t questioning it. Shelton and Stefani have been fairly transparent about their relationship from the get-go, doting on each other via social media, showing off PDA in public, and talking not-so-subtly about each other. When asked about the revealing duet, Shelton says they did have a moment of consideration before releasing it, but ultimately decided to not worry about the reaction.

“We were at a point where it’s like, ‘Do we want to go there? What will people think?’” Shelton said. “And then we finally just got to the point where it’s like, ‘You know what? I don’t give a s–t.’”

Shelton’s new album, "If I’m Honest," is slated for release May 20. This song is available on iTunes when fans pre-order the album.

About that duet...