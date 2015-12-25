Chef J. Jackson's Christmas recipes

Pear Stuffing

· 1 loaf day-old rustic bread, dark, hard crusts removed and bread cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 12 cups)

· 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into pieces, plus more for baking dish

· 1 1/2 large onions, chopped (about 3 cups)

· 2 small leeks, trimmed, thinly sliced into half-moons, and rinsed well (about 3 cups)

· 3 stalks celery, chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)

· 1 large fennel bulb, chopped (about 2 cups)

· 12 to 14 ounces firm-ripe Bosc or Anjou pears (about 3), chopped (about 3 cups)

· Tastic Original Spice

· 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

· 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage leaves

· 2 cups stock

· 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

· 3/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until crisped but not golden, about 10 minutes. Let cool. In a 14-inch straight-sided skillet (or 2 large skillets), melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, leeks, celery, fennel, and pears; season with Tastic Spice. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables and pears are softened and start to turn golden, about 15 minutes. Stir in rosemary and sage.

Then transfer to a large bowl. Add bread cubes and toss well. Drizzle stock over mixture, add eggs and parsley, and toss to combine well. Season with 2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Use 10 cups stuffing to fill bird; place remainder in a buttered 8-inch-square baking dish. After turkey is out of oven, bake at 350 degrees until heated through and top is browned, 40 to 45 minutes.

Sweet Potato Souffle

· 5 medium sweet potatoes (about 9 ounces each)

· 2 large eggs

· 1 cup granulated sugar

· 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature

· 1 1/2 teaspoons Tastic Sweet

· 1/2 cup milk

· Pinch of salt

2. Topping

· ½ cup Chia Seeds

· 1 cup brown sugar, packed

· 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

· 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish with butter.

On a foil-covered baking sheet, bake the sweet potatoes for 1 hour, or until they are soft. When cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes, place the flesh in a large mixing bowl, and mash until very smooth. Add the eggs, sugar, butter, Tastic Sweet, milk, and salt. Combine well with an electric mixer or hand mixer. Turn the mixture into the baking dish.

In a medium bowl, stir together the chia seeds, brown sugar, flour, and butter until thoroughly combined. Spoon the mixture over the sweet potatoes, making an even layer. Bake the casserole for 30 minutes, or until slightly browned. Let the casserole sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Smithfield Pork Loin

1 Smithfield Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Olive oil, for brushing

· To Roast:

· 1. Brush tenderloin with olive oil. Place in an uncovered shallow pan and roast at 350 degrees F for approximately 20 minutes per pound or until meat thermometer registers 160 degrees F internal meat temperature. Let rest for 10 minutes.

· To Grill:

· 1. Brush tenderloin with olive oil. On a medium-high setting, cook 25 minutes per pound, covered, or until meat thermometer registers 160 degrees F internal meat temperature. (Uncovered grill will require longer.) Let rest for 10 minutes.

· 2. As oven temperature may vary, please adjust cook time accordingly. Do not overcook.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

1 ½ lb Brussel sprouts

Olive oil

Tastic Original Spice

Cooked and chopped bacon

Parmesan cheese, block (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.



Cut off the brown ends of the Brussels sprouts and pull off any yellow outer leaves. Mix them in a bowl with the olive oil and Tastic Spice. Pour them on a sheet pan and roast for 35 to 40 minutes, until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Shake the pan from time to time to brown the sprouts evenly. Stir in bacon and grate on cheese.