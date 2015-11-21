Thanksgiving recipes from 'The Couple's Kitchen'

Thanksgiving (Focaccia) Stuffing with Apples & Pancetta

Serves: 18



8 cups ½-inch cubes focaccia bread (about 1 lb)

8 oz pancetta, diced

6 tablespoons butter

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced celery

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 Gala apples, cored and cut into ½inch cubes (2 cups)

2 cups Progresso™ chicken stock (from 32-oz carton)

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage leaves

Toppings (yummy but optional)

½ cup toasted walnuts, chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

Heat oven to 325°F. Place cubed bread on ungreased cookie sheet; bake 10 to 15 minutes or until dry and crispy. Cool completely on cookie sheet.

Meanwhile, spray 4-quart Dutch oven with cooking spray; place over medium-low heat. Add pancetta; cook about 13 minutes, stirring frequently, until rendered and lightly browned. Using slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to large bowl; set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons fat from Dutch oven; discard or reserve for another use.

Melt butter with the 2 tablespoons pancetta fat in Dutch oven. Increase heat to medium-high; add onion, celery, salt and pepper. Cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Add apples; cook 2 minutes longer.

Add stock to Dutch oven; heat to simmering. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, using spoon to release browned bits from bottom. Remove from heat; cool 5 minutes.

Spray 13x9inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Add eggs, thyme and sage to pancetta in bowl. Stir in bread. Pour stock mixture over ingredients in bowl. Stir to combine. Pour into baking dish.

Bake uncovered 40 to 45 minutes or until center is hot and top is browned and crispy. Cool 5 minutes. In small bowl, stir together Topping ingredients. Sprinkle over stuffing in dish.

Fool-Proof Turkey Gravy

Makes 2 cups

3 tablespoons drippings from roasting turkey

4 cloves garlic, smashed

2 branches fresh thyme

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups Progresso™ chicken stock (from 32-oz carton)

1 tablespoon butter

Combine the drippings, garlic and sage in a small saucepot and cook over medium heat until the garlic lightly browned. When brown, add the flour and stir well until it forms a thick paste.

Add the wine and stir well to incorporate. Bring the mixture to a simmer, continue cooking until very thick and reduced by half. Stir in the chicken stock and simmer 10 minutes more. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter. Strain into a gravy boat and serve immediately.

Green Veggie, Mushroom Casserole with Easy Dijon Vinaigrette

Serves 6

1 lb broccoli or green beans, ends trimmed, boiled until soft

10 oz button mushrooms, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp butter

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Easy Dijon Vinaigrette

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp red wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Pinch kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Stir together Dijon, vinegar, salt and pepper. Stream in olive oil, whisking the mixture with a fork. Set aside.

Preheat oven broiler

In a medium sauté pan over medium-heat, melt butter and olive oil. Stir in garlic and allow it to perfume the mixture for about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms, season with salt and sauté until most of the moisture is cooked out of the mushrooms, lowering the heat if necessary.

Add cooked beans to an 8x8 oven-proof dish. Pour mushrooms and mushroom liquid over the beans and arrange in a single layer. Top with homemade breadcrumbs and grated parmesan cheese. Broil until the top is golden brown. Serve warm with vinaigrette on top.

Thanksgiving Pie, In a Jar

Serves 8

2 cups crumbled cookies (ginger snaps, graham crackers, shortbead)

2 cups whipped cream

3 to 4 cups cooked pie filling

1 cup mini marshmallows

8 8-oz ball jars or parfait glasses

Place 2 tablespoons of crumbled cookies into the bottom of each of the jars. Top the cookie layer with 2 tablespoons of whipped cream. Next add 3-4 tablespoons of the pie filling. Repeat the layers: cookies, whipped cream, pie filling.

Top each of the jars with mini marshmallows and toast the marshmallows with a torch or by placing the jars briefly under the broiler.

CLICK HERE to visit 'The Couple's Kitchen'