Diane’s Pumpkin Lasagna

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion; diced

1 clove garlic; minced

3 cups diced fresh pumpkin

1 bunch of kale, stems removed and leaves coarsely chopped

4 cups finely chopped tomatoes or sauce (or the least processed prepackaged tomatoes or sauce) – reserve ½ cup for bottom of baking dish

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Pinch of salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups part-skim ricotta cheese

1 egg

Pinch of cinnamon

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) grated Parmesan

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese – reserve 1/2 cup

Par cooked or no boil lasagna noodles

1 teaspoon oregano

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Grease 9X13” baking dish.

3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

4. Add the onion & garlic and cook for 3 minutes.

5. Add the pumpkin, stir then cook for 5 minutes.

6. Stir in the kale.

7. Add tomatoes and next 5 ingredients (sage through nutmeg), bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until pumpkin is soft. Stir occasionally.

8. Combine ricotta, egg, cinnamon and parsley in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

9. Coat bottom of baking dish with reserved tomatoes.

10. Assemble lasagna in layers as follows:

a. Noodles

b. Ricotta mixture

c. Pumpkin-tomato sauce

d. Even layer of mozzarella

e. Sprinkle of parmesan

f. Repeat

g. End with layer of pumpkin-tomato sauce on top

11. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover, top with remaining mozzarella, sprinkle with oregano and bake additional 5-10 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and the edges are brown. Let sit 10 minutes before serving.

12. Enjoy!

Serves 8-10

