Hometown Breakfast Battle recipes

Charlie Parker’s Diner Breakfast Horseshoe

Contestant: Chef Mike Murphy of Charlie Parker’s in Springfield, Illinois

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

1 Thomas’® Original English Muffin

2 Eggs, Cooked to Your Preference

4 Strips of Thick-cut Bacon (We Use John Morrell 13-17 Applewood)

6 oz Cheese Sauce

6 oz Sausage Gravy

12 oz Shredded Hash Browns



Directions

1. Butter and grill both halves of a Thomas’® Original English Muffin to a light gold appearance.

2. Place both halves of the english muffin on a plate, buttered side up.

3. Place 2 strips of cooked bacon on each english muffin half.

4. Ladle 6 oz of cheese sauce on one english muffin half.

5. Ladle 6 oz of sausage gravy on the other english muffin half.

6. Cover entire plate with freshly cooked hash brown.

Door Country Cherry Bread Pudding French Toast

Contestant: Chef Christopher Mangless of Three Three Five in Green Bay, WIsconsin

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

6 Thomas’® Bagels (Choose Between the Following Varieties: Cinnamon Swirl, Plain, Whole Wheat or Honey Wheat)

2 C Milk

1½ C Heavy Cream

¾ C Brown Sugar

½ C Maple Syrup

1 tsp Cinnamon

1 tsp Nutmeg

½ tsp Salt

1 tsp Vanilla

4 Eggs

1½ C Door County Dried Cherries

¼ C Butter, Unsalted



Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375° F.

2. Generously, butter 9 x 9” glass baking dish.

3. Cut each Thomas’® Plain Bagel half into 6-8 pieces and place in a large mixing bowl.

4. Combine milk and cream in a medium saucepot and bring to simmer. Stir in sugar until dissolved and remove from heat.

5. Add maple syrup, spices, salt, vanilla and reserve.

6. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, while slowly adding the milk mixture to temper.

7. Pour milk mixture over cut Thomas’® Plain Bagels and add dried cherries. Allow bagels to absorb milk for 10 minutes.

8. Pour into prepared baking dish, cover with foil and place in center of oven. Bake for about 40 minutes, remove foil and bake for an additional 20 minutes until the custard is set.

9. Allow bread pudding to cool completely in refrigerator.

10. Once cool, slice into 1" thick slices.

11. Butter both sides of the bread pudding slices and place in a large nonstick sauté pan over medium heat.

12. Griddle for 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown.

13. Serve warm with Door County maple syrup.

